Marsh, Neser Make India A Bowlers Toil Hard on Day One

Australia were 290 for 6 in 90 overs, with Marsh and Neser unbeaten on 86 and 44 respectively, when stumps were drawn on Day 1.
Opener Usman Khawaja and left-arm spinner Jon Holland, who played key roles in Australia's 98-run victory in the first game, were rested as captain Marsh won the toss and opted to bat first.
Having missed the first match with a hamstring strain, Matt Renshaw's return didn't go as planned as he was knocked over for a duck by right-arm seamer Rajneesh Gurbani.
However, Kurtis Patterson and Travis Head ensured there was no top-order collapse as the two added 92 runs for the second wicket. Patterson batted with slighly more intent and smashed eight fours during his stay in the middle. At the other end, Head kept the scoreboard ticking. India needed a wicket to make a comeback in this encounter, and it was left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem (2 for 64) who put his hand up and dismissed Patterson for 48.
That's when Indian spinners started to dictate terms. Nadeem then accounted for Peter Handscomb (8), while Kuldeep Yadav (2 for 68) outfoxed Head and Marnus Labuschagne (nought) in consecutive overs to reduce Australia to 140 for 5. Head scored 10 fours in his 68-run knock before being stumped off Kuldeep's bowling.
Ashton Agar (23) weathered the storm for a while before falling to Krishnappa Gowtham.
Fighting a lone battle at the other end, Marsh finally found an ally in Neser. The duo batted with patience and built their partnership brick by brick. Both Marsh and Neser played out spinners and Shreyas Iyer was forced to turn to his pacers. While Marsh blasted 13 fours, Neser managed six.
There were no mishaps in the final few overs as Indian bowlers went wicketless in the final session.
First Published: September 8, 2018, 4:50 PM IST