Martin Guptill Smashes Joint-fourth Fastest T20 Century

Loading...
Set a target of 188, visitors Worcestershire won with nearly seven overs to spare, with Joe Clarke making an unbeaten 61 off 33 balls.
Clarke and Guptill put on 162 in 10 overs.
It did not take long for the experienced Guptill, who hit 12 fours and seven sixes, to get into his stride.
Incredible batting by @Martyguptill for @WorcsCCC!— Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) July 27, 2018
He smashes a 35-ball 💯 - the joint-fourth fastest in T20 history
Watch every boundary: https://t.co/6e9L3hEVde pic.twitter.com/a13mMgC0z1
He got going in a Richard Gleeson over that cost 22 runs, a flick over midwicket for six, two hits down the ground for four and a flick wide of short-fine leg.
South Africa's Rory Kleinveldt replaced Gleeson and he too gave up an over costing 22 as Guptill went to fifty in 20 balls.
Guptill swept left-arm spinner Graeme White to deep-backward square leg, only for Seekkuge Prasanna to step over the boundary before a second slog-sweep cleared deep midwicket.
Later, he drove Prasanna over long-on for six and wide of long-off for four as Guptill went to 90 before Kyle Coetzer was straight driven for four and flicked over midwicket for six to bring up the batsman's century.
But trying to lift Gleeson over mid-on, he was well caught by Josh Cobb but by then the game was almost won.
Also Watch
-
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
First Published: July 28, 2018, 8:30 AM IST