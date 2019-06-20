starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 26:AUS VS BAN

upcoming
AUS AUS
BAN BAN

Nottingham

Thu, 20 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 27:ENG VS SL

upcoming
ENG ENG
SL SL

Leeds

Fri, 21 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 28:IND VS AFG

upcoming
IND IND
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Sat, 22 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 29:WI VS NZ

upcoming
WI WI
NZ NZ

Manchester

Sat, 22 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019: Guptill Takes His Place in Record Books at World Cup

Associated Press |June 20, 2019, 2:06 AM IST
ICC World Cup 2019: Guptill Takes His Place in Record Books at World Cup

Martin Guptill hit his way into the record books on Wednesday. Just not in the way he wanted.

The opening batsman became the first New Zealander to be dismissed by hitting his own wicket in any Cricket World Cup tournament, dating back as far as 1975.

Not that he meant to.

Guptill swiveled to play a hook shot against South African seamer Andile Phehlukwayo in the 15th over. He made contact with the ball before doing the full 360-degree turn — so far, so good — before slipping and feeling his left foot hit something else altogether.

As his partner Kane Williamson came running down the wicket for a single, and South African fielder Lungi Ngidi went chasing the ball, something strange was happening.

Guptill was already out.

Delighted South Africa players saw that one of the bails — at times not so easy to dislodge in this tournament — had left the top of Guptill's middle and leg stumps. He was out for 35.

It was a slice of luck for the South Africans in their must-win encounter, as Guptill's dismissal triggered a batting collapse from 72-1 to 80-4.

But it's not all bad news for Guptill. He still holds the record for the highest score at the World Cup with 237 not out in the 2015 quarterfinals against West Indies, with some genuine big-hitting of his own.

And the day had a happy ending for Guptill with New Zealand winning by four wickets.

icc world cup 2019Martin Guptillnew zealandSouth Africa

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 26 ODI | Thu, 20 Jun, 2019

BAN v AUS
Nottingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 27 ODI | Fri, 21 Jun, 2019

SL v ENG
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 28 ODI | Sat, 22 Jun, 2019

AFG v IND
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 29 ODI | Sat, 22 Jun, 2019

NZ v WI
Manchester All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
5 4 0 1 9 +1.59
2
ENG
5 4 1 0 8 +1.86
3
AUS
5 4 1 0 8 +0.81
4
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
5
BAN
5 2 2 1 5 -0.27
6
SL
5 1 2 2 4 -1.77
7
WI
5 1 3 1 3 +0.27
8
SA
6 1 4 1 3 -0.19
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
5 0 5 0 0 -2.08

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more