Marvel Stadium Evacuated Ahead of BBL Final

Players and staff were sent to Bourke Street after the smoke alarm was activated just before midday although they were allowed back into the stadium in around half an hour.
The Melbourne Metropolitan Fire Brigade later said that an alarm had been tripped in one of the small sections of the stadium before the gates opened for the final clash.
However, a spokeswoman from Marvel Stadium later downplayed the incident and said it was "most definitely a false alarm in one small section of the stadium".
The incident led to fire trucks arriving at the stadium before the alarm could be stopped, according to a spokesperson from Cricket Australia.
The situation was eventually deemed a false alarm and Renegades skipper Aaron Finch was back in the nets by 12:50 PM.
First Published: February 17, 2019, 9:11 AM IST