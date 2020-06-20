Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Mashrafe Mortaza, Former Bangladesh Captain, Tests Positive for COVID-19

June 20, 2020
Mashrafe Mortaza, Former Bangladesh Captain, Tests Positive for COVID-19

Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza has tested positive for COVID-19, Bangladesh media reported on Saturday (June 20).

He reportedly has been unwell for the last couple of days and got tested on Friday. He is currently in isolation at home.

"Bhaia (brother) has been suffering from fever for two days. Covid-19 test was conducted on Friday and we got the result today. He has been found positive for the virus. Bhaia is now staying in isolation at home in Dhaka. Please pray for him," Mortaza's younger brother Morsalin Bin Mortaza told United News of Bangladesh.

Mortaza, who is also a member of parliament, resigned from captaincy in March this year. He has played 36 Tests and 220 ODIs apart from 54 T20Is, and is widely credited for Bangladesh's turnaround into a threatening ODI team.

Mortaza had recently said the Bangladesh Cricket Board tried to push him into retirement and was left hurt by the "lack of respect" towards his achievements.

"Honestly speaking, it seemed that there was a rush to bid me farewell and it was certainly hurting," Mortaza had told Cricbuzz.

Mortaza is the second high profile cricketer from Asia to be infected by the virus in recent times. Pakistan's Shahid Afridi was also tested positive for COVID-19 on June 13.

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Bangladesh stands at 108,775 with 1425 death.

