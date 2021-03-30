Mashrafe Mortaza Lashes Out at Bangladesh Cricket Board on His 'Unfortunate' Retirement

Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza admitted he was hurt the way the Bangladesh team management wanted to push him out of the team and into retirement. The topic of Mortaza’s retirement started doing the rounds last year, however in a latest turn of events, he criticised the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for their lack of communication regarding his place in the national team and for not showing professionalism when it came to his retirement.

According to a Cricbuzz report, the veteran fast bowler in a recent interaction opened up on the unfair treatment dished out at him by the BCB regarding his place in the national team, despite being one of the best Bangladesh captains and the most-capped for the country. In his long and illustrious career, he played 36 Tests, 220 ODIs, and 54 T20Is. The player expressed his concerns on having side-lined after playing 20 years for the national team.

The right-arm pacer made his debut for Bangladesh in 2001 and last played for Bangladesh in 2020 against Zimbabwe. He was not considered for the home series against the West Indies last year and that was also the final match the seamer served as captain. Mortaza revealed that he deserved better after serving the nation for two decades as only Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hasan asked if he thought about retirement before the Zimbabwe series.

“It’s unfortunate. At least I deserved better after serving the nation for 20 years. Only Papon Bhai (Nazmul Hassan) asked me what I thought about it (retirement) before the Zimbabwe series,”Mortaza said to Cricbuzz. On the contrary, Mortaza did not want to quit the sportas he was the highest wicket-taker in the last three series. He also pointed out that after COVID-19, he gained fitness, taking five wickets in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup.Despite such impressive performances, the selectors did not consider him.

He rules that the selectors and senior players of the team should have at least suggested to him that he will not be further taken into consideration for the ODI team and could’ve planned a retirement series for him.