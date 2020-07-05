Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Mashrafe Mortaza Tests Positive Again for Coronavirus, BCB Physician Says No Reason to Panic

Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza has tested positive for coronavirus for the second time in a span of 15 days, according to BCB chief physician.

Cricketnext Staff |July 5, 2020, 2:37 PM IST
The bowler who only plays ODIs now, had gotten the infection last month. In fact he had announced the news through Facebook.

“There is no reason to panic. He will give another test on eighth (8 July) and he might be cleared at that point of time. In most cases the patient is cleared by 14 days but that is not mandatory. Someone might take more time,” BCB chief physician Debashish Chowdhury was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Another Bangladesh player, Nazmul Islam, who was involved in distributing food and other supplies in his hometown Narayanganj -- had also tested positive for Covid-19.

One more Bangladesh player, Nafees Iqbal, brother of Tamim Iqbal, had also tested positive for corona.

Mortaza, after testing positive had said, "Today my Covid-19 results came as positive. Everyone please pray for my quick recovery."

"The number of infected has now crossed one lakh. We all have to become more careful. Let's all stay at home, and not get out unless it is necessary. I am abiding by the protocol at home. Rather than panic, we need to raise awareness about corona."

Mortaza had recently said the Bangladesh Cricket Board tried to push him into retirement and was left hurt by the "lack of respect" towards his achievements.

"Honestly speaking, it seemed that there was a rush to bid me farewell and it was certainly hurting," Mortaza had told Cricbuzz.

