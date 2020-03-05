Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Concluded

ICC WT20 WORLD CUP, 2020 2nd Semi-Final, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 05 March, 2020

2ND INN

Australia Women

134/5 (20.0)

Australia Women
v/s
South Africa Women
South Africa Women*

92/5 (13.0)

Australia Women beat South Africa Women by 5 runs (D/L method)

fixtures

All matches

Match 9: NEP VS SIN

upcoming
NEP NEP
SIN SIN

Pallekele, Kandy

06 Mar, 202008:00 IST

Match 10: HK VS MAL

upcoming
HK HK
MAL MAL

Pallekele, Kandy

06 Mar, 202012:00 IST

3rd ODI: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Sylhet

06 Mar, 202013:30 IST

1st T20I: AFG VS IRE

upcoming
AFG AFG
IRE IRE

Greater Noida

06 Mar, 202014:00 IST

Mashrafe Mortaza to Step Down as Bangladesh Captain After Zimbabwe ODIs

Mashrafe Mortaza has announced that he will step down as Bangladesh ODI captain after the third and final match of the ongoing series against Zimbabwe to be played on Friday.

IANS |March 5, 2020, 4:28 PM IST
Mashrafe Mortaza to Step Down as Bangladesh Captain After Zimbabwe ODIs

Sylhet: Mashrafe Mortaza has announced that he will step down as Bangladesh ODI captain after the third and final match of the ongoing series against Zimbabwe to be played on Friday.

Mortaza, however, has said that he will continue as a player, reports ESPNIndia.

His announcement comes after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan, prior to the ODI series, had said that they would look for a new captain after this series.

Mortaza, who made his senior team debut in 2001, was first named ODI captain in 2010. He led the team to the semi-final of the 2017 Champions Trophy and the quarter-final of the 2015 World Cup, after taking over as the white-ball captain in November 2014.

In total, he led Bangladesh in 87 ODIs, winning 49 and losing 36. He also captained in 28 T20Is in which his team emerged victorious on 10 occasions. The all-rounder also led the team in one Test, against West Indies in 2009, which Bangladesh won.

mashrafe mortaza

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 9 T20 | Fri, 06 Mar, 2020

SIN v NEP
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 10 T20 | Fri, 06 Mar, 2020

MAL v HK
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Fri, 06 Mar, 2020

ZIM v BAN
Sylhet

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Mar, 2020

IRE v AFG
Greater Noida All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more