Seems like the Turbanator aka Harbhajan Singh is not just excelling in cricket but is learning Tamil as well. The player, who originally belongs to Punjab, plays for the team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) since Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018.
The senior bowler from the team recently took to Twitter to share a message with CSK fans. Surprisingly, the message does not come in English, Hindi or Punjabi, but in Tamil. In the video shared by Harbhajan on social media, the cricketer can be seen urging his fans to stay safe from novel coronavirus by taking all necessary precautions.
He asks them to step out of the house only if it is extremely necessary. He also requests them to cover their faces with masks so as to keep the virus away. “Mask podu @ChennaiIPL, @chennaipolice_,” he captioned the video.
The short clip has turned out to be a hit among his fans. The clip has neared 1 lakh views in just six hours, with more than 12 thousand likes. Fans can be seen appreciating the cricketer for his language skills.
While a user suggested some improvement in pronunciation, another commented, “He tried this best!! We shld appreciate it”.
The player was bought by team CSK in the 2018 IPL auction. His base price was then fixed at Rs 2 crore. In the last two seasons, the turbanator has taken 23 wickets in the 24 matches for his team.
The IPL 2020 is all set to commence from September 19 and the matches will be played across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.
Mask Podu: Harbhajan Singh's Tamil Message to CSK Fans Before IPL 2020 is Winning Hearts Online
