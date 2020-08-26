Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Match 2: CZE VS LUX

upcoming
CZE CZE
LUX LUX

Manchester

29 Aug, 202014:00 IST

Match 3: LUX VS BEL

upcoming
LUX LUX
BEL BEL

Manchester

29 Aug, 202017:30 IST

Mask Podu: Harbhajan Singh’s Tamil Message to CSK Fans Before IPL 2020 is Winning Hearts Online

Chennai Super Kings' Harbhajan Singh had a special message for the fans, not in Hindi, not in English, but Tamil.

Trending Desk |August 26, 2020, 6:22 PM IST
Harbhajan Singh had a special message for his fans in Tamil.

Seems like the Turbanator aka Harbhajan Singh is not just excelling in cricket but is learning Tamil as well. The player, who originally belongs to Punjab, plays for the team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) since Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018.

The senior bowler from the team recently took to Twitter to share a message with CSK fans. Surprisingly, the message does not come in English, Hindi or Punjabi, but in Tamil. In the video shared by Harbhajan on social media, the cricketer can be seen urging his fans to stay safe from novel coronavirus by taking all necessary precautions.

He asks them to step out of the house only if it is extremely necessary. He also requests them to cover their faces with masks so as to keep the virus away. “Mask podu @ChennaiIPL, @chennaipolice_,” he captioned the video.

The short clip has turned out to be a hit among his fans. The clip has neared 1 lakh views in just six hours, with more than 12 thousand likes. Fans can be seen appreciating the cricketer for his language skills.

While a user suggested some improvement in pronunciation, another commented, “He tried this best!! We shld appreciate it”.

https://twitter.com/worldofsanjeev/status/1298501243078418432

The player was bought by team CSK in the 2018 IPL auction. His base price was then fixed at Rs 2 crore. In the last two seasons, the turbanator has taken 23 wickets in the 24 matches for his team.

The IPL 2020 is all set to commence from September 19 and the matches will be played across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

chennai super kingsharbhajan singhIndian Premier LeagueiplIPL 2018ipl 2020Turbunator

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more