'Massive Shout': Ben Stokes Draws Comparison Between Young English Batter and Virat Kohli

England Test captain Ben Stokes reserved big praise for young batter Harry Brook after his impressive show in the ongoing Test series against Pakistan. Brook has been in phenomenal form with centuries in first two Tests to laid the foundation for England to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. He was also named Player of the match for the Multan Test.

Stokes hailed Brook for his consistent form with the bat after making his Test debut. He also compared his batting technique with Indian maverick Virat Kohli and suggested that the 23-year-old has the ability to perform across all formats.

“Harry had the summer he had last year and had all the big ups before he made his debut at the end of the summer. To come here and put in that performance again is just phenomenal. He is one of those rare players where you look across all formats and you can just see him being successful anywhere. Massive shout but Virat Kohli is one of those guys where his technique is just so simple it works everywhere," Stokes told Sky Sports.

Kohli is often regarded as the most complete batter across all formats as his numbers speak for himself. He has scored 44 centuries in ODIs, 27 in Tests and 1 in T20I. Recently, he ended up as the leading run-getter for the T20 World Cup for the second time.

Meanwhile, in the second innings of Multan Test, the 23-year-old English batter drove spinner Mohammad Nawaz for a 14th boundary to get to three figures, following his 153 in the first Test in Rawalpindi. His hundred, in only his third Test, came off 137 deliveries.

Stokes also talked about England’s massive series win over Pakistan and called it ‘really special’.

“It was incredible to have finished this Test match 2-0 and take the series. There’s some seriously tired bodies up there. Everyone’s flown into this and we’ve achieved something really special this week. A huge credit again has got to go to the effort put in this week and carrying on in the way that has been a successful thing for us in the last six or seven months."

The all-rounder suggested that winning a series in the subcontinent is always tough but this English team wants to do special things.

“I think coming to the subcontinent is always a tough place to come and win cricket but we know what we have achieved this week, we know that it is something, not unheard of, but very rare to do especially as an English team," he said.

