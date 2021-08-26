Massive Turnout for U-19 Trials in Jammu & Kashmir; Over 750 Aspirants Appear for Trials

U-19 cricket trials for Jammu and Kashmir received a massive response, in Srinagar. More than 750 boys and girls appeared for these trials over the two days. Participants showed a keen interest in representing the state, and eventually the country as well.

The trials were conducted at the Sher-e- Kashmir Indoor stadium, which were being organized by the JKCA under the guidance of BCCI. The Jammu Kashmir Cricket Association appointed expert Ex-cricketers and coaches to monitor the ongoing trials. According to the JKCA officials more hundreds of boys and girls took part in trials.

The players selected during these trials will play under-19 domestic season and will represent the team of Jammu and Kashmir. While interacting with these players, it turned out that many of these budding players see India skipper Virat Kohli as the role model. The players also thanked the organisers for the opportunity provided to them.

Not just boys, there was a sizeable number of budding female cricketers at the trials. LG Manoj Sinha took keen in the selection trials.

