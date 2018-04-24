Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar Celebrates 45th Birthday, Wishes Pour In

File photo of Sachin Tendulkar.

To the man who united a billion Indians and brought a smile to their faces everytime he walked out to bat. A dream that he turned into reality.



Sachin is an emotion.. Sachin is a phenomena!



Happy birthday, Paaji!! @sachin_rt



#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/PRVNVnAFVw — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) April 24, 2018

Happy Birthday dear @sachin_rt . You are and will always remain an inspiration . It’s wonderful to see you contribute towards society with some really good initiatives even after your retirement. Wish you success always. #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/aWQxZ9kRjV — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 24, 2018

Centurion 2003 was one of the best days in my life.Not just because we beat Pakistan in a WC match but because I got to witness from a distance of just 22 yards,a display of focus,intensity & genius.What a man, your glory will be unsurpassed @sachin_rt paaji #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/VspBUC6tVp — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 24, 2018

Still The Chants SACHIN SACHIN Gives Goosebumps To Us.#HappyBirthdaySachin @sachin_rt The Man Who Carried Emotions Of The People Of A Nation For 24 Years. More Power To You🙏 pic.twitter.com/JDhWiw23vx — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) April 23, 2018

First Published: April 24, 2018, 10:37 AM IST