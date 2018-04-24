Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar Celebrates 45th Birthday, Wishes Pour In

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 24, 2018, 10:46 AM IST
File photo of Sachin Tendulkar.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the world’s best batsman. At least his numbers suggest so. Tendulkar scored more runs than any other player in Tests and ODIs, finished with 100 tons. He amassed 15,921 runs in Tests and 18,426 runs in ODIs.

Tendulkar, who retired from cricket in 2013, celebrated his 45th birthday on Tuesday, and wishes poured in for him from every corner.

Suresh Raina, a former teammate of his, took to Twitter and wrote, "To the man who united a billion Indians and brought a smile to their faces everytime he walked out to bat. A dream that he turned into reality. Sachin is an emotion.. Sachin is a phenomena! Happy birthday, Paaji!! @sachin_rt."




VVS Laxman said, "Happy Birthday dear @sachin_rt . You are and will always remain an inspiration . It’s wonderful to see you contribute towards society with some really good initiatives even after your retirement. Wish you success always. #HappyBirthdaySachin."




Another former teammate Mohammad Kaif wrote, "Centurion 2003 was one of the best days in my life.Not just because we beat Pakistan i a WC match but because I got to witness from a distance of just 22 yards,a display of focus,intensity & genius.What a man, your glory will be unsurpassed @sachin_rt paaji #HappyBirthdaySachin."




Even Olympic bronze medalist Vijender Singh took out time to wish Tendulkar. He tweeted, "Still The Chants SACHIN SACHIN Gives Goosebumps To Us. #HappyBirthdaySachin @sachin_rt The Man Who Carried Emotions Of The People Of A Nation For 24 Years. More Power To You🙏.'




Sachin is currently associated with IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, and is their icon. The Master Blaster scored 2,334 runs in 78 innings in the tournament, and played his last match in 2013.


Mohammad KaifOff The Fieldsachin tendulkarsuresh rainaVijender Singhvvs laxman
First Published: April 24, 2018, 10:37 AM IST

