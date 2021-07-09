Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is Master at Cooking Breakfast Too; Check Video

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar was a master batsman as his name suggest. But more than that he was master at a lot of things as well. For instance, cooking. The god of cricket as he is known among his fans spent some time cooking some delicious food. He posted a video on his Instagram profile which is going viral. Check this out:

When Sachin Tendulkar Named Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma as Prospects to Break His 100 Ton Record

Cricket enthusiasts in India breathed a sigh of relief after Sachin Tendulkar finally made his 100th century in 2012. It took nearly a year for the Master Blaster to make another ton after his 99th. A gala event was organised to celebrate the remarkable feat achieved by Tendulkar. From Bollywood stars to cricketers, celebrities in large numbers came under one roof to honour “Master Blaster". Now, a throwback video from the celebration has been garnering attention. It shows actor Salman Khan speaking to the legendary cricketer about his record. Salman playfully asks Tendulkar who he thinks will eventually break the seemingly unshatterable record. Salman’s query, as usual, was peppered with humour, as he goads the former India captain into predicting who he thinks will break what seems to be an unconquerable feat.

“Kya lagta hai aapko? seedhe seedhe bolo nahi tod payega (What do you think, okay just straight up say that no one will be able to do it)," quipped Salman. Tendulkar, who is unable to control his laughter, rises from his chair and says, “I think those who can, are sitting here in this room itself." “Chance hi nahi (No way)," retorts Salman, amidst a laughing audience.

