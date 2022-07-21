Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar Rides in 'Convertible SUV' As He Enjoys Scotland Countryside | WATCH

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is holidaying in Scotland after his vacations in England where India were playing recently where he celebrated the 50th birthday of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly at his London residence. He then watched Wimbledon and also had himself snapped with a number of former cricketers like Farooq Engineer and West Indies great Sir Garfield Sobers at Lord’s.

Now, he is enjoying a wonderful holiday in Scotland which is just north of England. The nation is known for its serene beauty and amazing countryside. So, the Master chose to take out his SUV and went for a ride. Then, he posted the video on Instagram.

“When you want to discover the sights of Scotland like never before, a convertible SUV is the perfect vehicle! Couldn’t have found a better place than Whispering Pine Lodge to start our road trip!,” he posted on Instagram.

Earlier batting great Sachin Tendulkar meets legendary British musician Mark Freuder Knopfler in the UK. Tendulkar, who is currently on a vacation with his wife Anjali, met the veteran guitarist at a restaurant.

The Master Blaster took to Twitter to share a couple of photos of his meeting with Knopfler.

“In this wonderful ‘Walk of life’, not every day do you meet a ‘Brother in arms’ who’s also the ‘Sultan of Swing’. With great food & lovely conversation, this evening was truly a ‘Ticket to Heaven’. But hey Mark, ‘When it comes to you’, no trip is ever ‘So Far Away’!,” Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

Furthermore, he also congratulated India’s new President-elect Draupadi Murmu.

In a tweet, Sachin said: “Smt. Draupadi Murmu ji’s journey of progress despite personal hardships can inspire people across all walks of life. Heartiest congratulations on being elected the next Hon. President of India. Wishing the best of health & happiness to outgoing Hon. President Ram Nath Kovind ji.”

