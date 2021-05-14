- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
PAK
ZIM132/10(60.4) RR 2.18231/10(68.0) RR 3.4
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs
- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar to Offer Life Lessons in Special Class on Unacademy
The session will be hosted by popular television presenter and host of IPL several cricket shows, Gaurav Kapur. To watch this master class, viewers may download the Unacademy app, and register for the session by clicking on the Notify Me' tab
- PTI
- Updated: May 14, 2021, 12:44 PM IST
The third edition of Unacademy’s flagship program Legends on Unacademy’ will return on Sunday, May 16th, 2021 with a master class from cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.
The session will be hosted by popular television presenter and host of IPL several cricket shows, Gaurav Kapur. To watch this master class, viewers may download the Unacademy app, and register for the session by clicking on the Notify Me’ tab. For those who haven’t registered on Unacademy, using the LEGENDS’ invite code will give access to the session.
The event will be conducted at 5 pm on Sunday, May 16th and will focus on the Master Blaster’s incredible journey towards excellence wrought with challenges. The session will feature candid conversations between the veteran cricketer and the seasoned sports presenter with the objective of bringing out lesser-known aspects of Tendulkar’s life and career. The veteran cricketer will also speak about his battle with COVID-19 and offer tips on how to stay mentally fit and positive during these times. Earlier this year, Unacademy announced a strategic partnership with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. As part of the deal, Sachin will mentor Unacademy learners through a series of live interactive classes, which will be available free of cost. Unacademy is also working on a deeper content-led integration with Sachin in the sports learning category. The details of this integration will be unveiled in the next few months.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking