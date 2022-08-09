Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar Wears 'Phenta' On Niece's Wedding | WATCH

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar tried some traditional wear on the occasion of a family function and his Instagram reel of trying the ‘phenta’ has gone viral. The God of cricket was attending his niece’s wedding function and chose to wear the traditional pagri that is used in India, especially in marriage functions. The Master Blaster was recently in England where he enjoyed his stay while watching India beating England in the 3-match ODI series. He then also visited Scotland where he was seen roaming the countryside in a Mercedes.

Meanwhile coming back to his recent post, Tendulkar looked like enjoying the traditional wear as he mentioned why is he wearing the ‘phenta.’

Meanwhile one of his closest team mate Yuvraj Singh also commented on the post, saying “Sachin Kumaaar.”

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar was holidaying in Scotland after his vacation in England where India were playing recently where he celebrated BCCI President Sourav Ganguly’s 50th birthday at his London residence. He then watched Wimbledon and found himself at Lord’s alongside many former cricketers such as Farooq Engineer and West Indies great Sir Garfield Sobers.

“When you want to explore Scotland like never before, a convertible SUV is the perfect vehicle! Couldn’t find a better place to start our road trip than at Whispering Pine Lodge!” He posted on Instagram.

