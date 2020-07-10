Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 1st Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 08 - 12 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

204 (67.3)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

260/5 (86.2)

West Indies lead by 56 runs, MIN. 79.4 Overs Left Today
Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKYRKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 10 July, 2020

1ST INN

Nacka CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Nacka CC
v/s
Djurgardens IF Cricketforening
Djurgardens IF Cricketforening

Djurgardens IF Cricketforening elected to field
Live

FINNISH PREMIER LEAGUE, 2020 Match 30, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 10 July, 2020

1ST INN

Greater Helsinki CC *

53/5 (10.3)

Greater Helsinki CC
v/s
SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti
SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti

Greater Helsinki CC elected to bat
Concluded

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKYRKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Bronze Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 10 July, 2020

2ND INN

Marsta CC

64 (9.1)

Marsta CC
v/s
Saltsjobaden CC
Saltsjobaden CC*

66/4 (8.3)

Saltsjobaden CC beat Marsta CC by 6 wickets

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Idol Sunil Gavaskar on 71st Birthday

It is Little Master Sunil Gavaskar's 71st birthday today, and wishes poured in from everywhere for the former Indian opener. Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar too wished his idol on his special day.

In a tweet dedicated to Gavaskar, he wrote, "I got to meet my idol Gavaskar Sir for the first time in 1987. As a 13 year old, I couldn’t believe my luck that I was meeting the person I looked up to & wanted to emulate. What a day that was.😍 Wishing you a very happy 71st birthday Sir. Have a healthy & safe year ahead."

In a career spanning 16 years, Gavaskar played 125 Tests and scored 10,122 runs at an average of over 50. Whereas in 108 ODIs he managed to score 3092 runs.

Among some of his records are -- he was the first player to reach the number of 10000 Test runs. Along with that, he was the first to score two tons in a match thrice, and also held the record for most Test tons till 2005. Also he was the first player to take 100 catches.

He retired from cricket in 1987, after the World Cup and then held prestigious positions with the board, and became a broadcaster.

Off The Fieldsachin tendulkarsunil gavaskarsunil gavaskar birthday

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
