Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Idol Sunil Gavaskar on 71st Birthday

It is Little Master Sunil Gavaskar's 71st birthday today, and wishes poured in from everywhere for the former Indian opener. Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar too wished his idol on his special day.
In a tweet dedicated to Gavaskar, he wrote, "I got to meet my idol Gavaskar Sir for the first time in 1987. As a 13 year old, I couldn’t believe my luck that I was meeting the person I looked up to & wanted to emulate. What a day that was.😍 Wishing you a very happy 71st birthday Sir. Have a healthy & safe year ahead."
In a career spanning 16 years, Gavaskar played 125 Tests and scored 10,122 runs at an average of over 50. Whereas in 108 ODIs he managed to score 3092 runs.
Among some of his records are -- he was the first player to reach the number of 10000 Test runs. Along with that, he was the first to score two tons in a match thrice, and also held the record for most Test tons till 2005. Also he was the first player to take 100 catches.
He retired from cricket in 1987, after the World Cup and then held prestigious positions with the board, and became a broadcaster.
