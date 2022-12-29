Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's Hilarious Kaykaying Lessons In Thailand | WATCH

With the year coming to an end, Sachin Tendulkar is enjoying his vacations with his family in Thailand. Sharing an update with fans, Tendulkar posted a video of himself trying out kayaking with his wife, Anjali. In the clip, the legendary cricketer was first seen practising swinging the paddle in the air, before he took the kayak in the water. “Decided to paddle up instead of padding up for a change, read the caption posted with the clip that also featured J Miles’ Row your Boat playing in the background

Sachin Tendulkar was visibly enjoying his time, also making quirky comments in between such as “More like reverse swing!” and “stick to the shiny side”. The cricketing legend seems to be enjoying his time in Thailand as he posted another pic of himself on the beach with the caption.

“Just can’t get enough of this view!”

Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun emulated his father’s 34-year-old feat as he struck a century on his Ranji Trophy debut for Goa. The youngster played a 120-run knock, powered by 16 boundaries, against Rajasthan earlier this month

Meanwhile, 49-year-old was last seen in action in the Road Safety World Series 2022, leading India legends to the trophy after beating Sri Lanka legends by a margin of 33 runs. Sachin is undoubtedly among the biggest legends of the game. He is the highest run scorer of all time in ODIs as well as Test cricket.

In the limited-overs format, the maestro registered 18,426 runs at an impressive average of 44.83 and the highest score of 200 in 452 ODI innings. In red-ball cricket, he managed 15,921 runs in 200 matches averaging 53.79. Sachin has a high score of 248 in 329 Test innings.

These are some mind-boggling numbers and go to show why Sachin Tendulkar is celebrated as a cricketing icon in the nation. He won the prestigious ODI Cricket World Cup trophy in 2011. The Master Blaster also has the record for most Man of the Match awards in ICC for all formats combined.

During his prime, Sachin managed to instil a deep-rooted fear amongst opposition bowlers with his ruthless batting. It seems that the former cricketer is now enjoying some downtime, picking up new experiences, made visible by his social media presence.

