Match Fixing: Former Sri Lanka Player Dilhara Lokuhettige Banned by ICC for 8 Years

The ICC banned former Sri Lanka cricketer Dilhara Lokuhettige from all cricket for eight years after he was found guilty of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code

The ICC banned former Sri Lanka cricketer Dilhara Lokuhettige from all cricket for eight years after he was found guilty of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. Lokuhettige was provisionally suspended on April 3, 2019, from when the current ban will be backdated.

He had played 9 ODIs and 2 T20Is for Sri Lanka between 2005 and 2013.

The ICC release said Lokuhettige was guilty of the following:

“Article 2.1.1 – for being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect(s) of a match.

Article 2.1.4 – Directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any Participant to breach Code Article 2.1.

Article 2.4.4 – Failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code.”

On behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), the ICC has also charged Lokuhettige with breaching three counts of the ECB Anti-Corruption Code for

Participants for the T10 League. These proceedings are ongoing.

“Having represented Sri Lanka in international cricket, Dilhara had attended a number of anti-corruption education sessions and would have known his actions were a breach of the Code,” Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager – Integrity Unit, said.

“The severity of the sanction reflects the seriousness of his offences and his continued refusal to cooperate and should serve as a deterrent for anyone considering getting involved in corruption of any kind.”

Recently, former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak was suspended by the ICC for breaching the anti corruption code.

