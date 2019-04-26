Ravi Only Indian in World Cup Officials, Gould to Retire After Tournament

Loading...
Ravi, the only Indian in the Elite Panel of umpires, will be one of the 16 umpires finalised for the 48-match tournament. A total of six match referees will officiate through the tournament.
The ICC also announced that umpire Ian Gould will retire after the World Cup. Gould, the former England wicketkeeper, has officiated in 74 Tests, 135 ODIs and 37 T20Is.
“Ian has made an outstanding contribution to the game over a long period, particularly in the last decade as an international umpire for the ICC. He has always put the interests of the game first, and in doing so has earned enormous respect from his colleagues and players across all countries. His presence on the field will be missed, but I am sure his lifelong association with the game will continue,” said ICC General Manager of Cricket, Geoff Allardice.
The opening match of the World Cup, between England and South Africa on May 30 at The Oval in London, will see three World Cup winners officiating. David Boon, who was part of the victorious Australia side in 1987, will be the match referee. The 1996 World Cup winner Kumar Dharmasena will be an on-field umpire while Paul Reiffel, who was in the Australia side that won in 1999, will be the third umpire.
Match Referees: Chris Broad, David Boon, Andy Pycroft, Jeff Crowe, Ranjan Madugalle, Richie Richardson
Umpires: Aleem Dar, Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Ravi Sundaram, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Joel Wilson, Michael Gough, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Paul Wilson
