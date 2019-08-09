Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Mathews, Chandimal in 15-Member Squad for First Test against New Zealand

Cricketnext Staff |August 9, 2019, 12:16 PM IST
Mathews, Chandimal in 15-Member Squad for First Test against New Zealand

Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews have been named in the 15-member squad for the first Test of the two-match series against New Zealand. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced the final squad via a release Friday (August 9).

“The selections were made out of the preliminary squad of 22 players, which was approved by the Minister of Telecommunication, Foreign Employment and Sports Honorable Harin Fernando,” a media release stated.

Dimuth Karunaratne, who led the side to an historic 2-0 Test series win in South Africa earlier this year, is set to the lead the side again as Sri Lanka start their fixtures as part of the new ICC Test World Championship.

Former captain Mathews had missed the tour of South Africa due to injury. Another former skipper Chandimal has found his way back into the side after being left out against New Zealand and South Africa due to poor form.

Historically, New Zealand have had a decent record in the Island Nation, having won won four, lost six and drawn five in the 15 Tests they have played.

Squad:

Dimuth Karunaratne (c) Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Oshada Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando

