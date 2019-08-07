starts in
days hours mins

Mathews, Chandimal Return to Sri Lanka Squad For New Zealand Tests

Cricketnext Staff |August 7, 2019, 5:49 PM IST
Mathews, Chandimal Return to Sri Lanka Squad For New Zealand Tests

Sri Lanka named a 22-member squad for the two-Test series against New Zealand which will get underway on August 14, a Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) release said on Wednesday (August 7). The series is part of the World Test Championship for both sides.

SL skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, who led the side to an emphatic 2-0 Test series win in South Africa earlier this year, will lead the side again when the series gets underway next Wednesday at Galle.

Oshada Fernando and Kusal Mendis, who were stars of Sri Lanka’s historic Test series win over South Africa, have also been named in the squad.

“The Minister of Telecommunication, Foreign Employment and Sports Honorable Harin Fernando approved the following 22 member Sri Lanka squad to play the Test Series vs New Zealand. The final 15 will be selected out of the given squad,” a media release stated.

All-rounder and former captain Angelo Mathews, who missed the South Africa series due to injury, is also back in the squad along with another former skipper Dinesh Chandimal. The latter was dropped for the series against New Zealand and South Africa due to poor form.

Chandimal only managed 24 runs in two Tests against Australia and was sent back to regain some form in domestic cricket.

In 15 Tests played in Sri Lanka from 1984, New Zealand have won four, lost six and drawn five. New Zealand are currently ranked second in Tests and Sri Lanka sixth.

Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, Angelo Perera, Oshada Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilruwan Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lakshan Sandakan, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Asitha Fernando

Angelo MathewsDinesh ChandimalSLCSri Lanka vs New ZealandWorld Test Championship

Related stories

Taylor Feels SL Tour Will Help NZ to Recover From World Cup Heartbreak
Cricketnext Staff | August 3, 2019, 5:33 PM IST

Taylor Feels SL Tour Will Help NZ to Recover From World Cup Heartbreak

New Zealand Cricket Retires Daniel Vettori's Jersey Number
Cricketnext Staff | August 5, 2019, 4:03 PM IST

New Zealand Cricket Retires Daniel Vettori's Jersey Number

Samaraweera to Assist New Zealand Batsmen in Sri Lanka
Cricketnext Staff | July 30, 2019, 1:54 PM IST

Samaraweera to Assist New Zealand Batsmen in Sri Lanka

Also Watch

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more