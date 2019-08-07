Mathews, Chandimal Return to Sri Lanka Squad For New Zealand Tests

Sri Lanka named a 22-member squad for the two-Test series against New Zealand which will get underway on August 14, a Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) release said on Wednesday (August 7). The series is part of the World Test Championship for both sides.
SL skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, who led the side to an emphatic 2-0 Test series win in South Africa earlier this year, will lead the side again when the series gets underway next Wednesday at Galle.
Oshada Fernando and Kusal Mendis, who were stars of Sri Lanka’s historic Test series win over South Africa, have also been named in the squad.
“The Minister of Telecommunication, Foreign Employment and Sports Honorable Harin Fernando approved the following 22 member Sri Lanka squad to play the Test Series vs New Zealand. The final 15 will be selected out of the given squad,” a media release stated.
All-rounder and former captain Angelo Mathews, who missed the South Africa series due to injury, is also back in the squad along with another former skipper Dinesh Chandimal. The latter was dropped for the series against New Zealand and South Africa due to poor form.
Chandimal only managed 24 runs in two Tests against Australia and was sent back to regain some form in domestic cricket.
In 15 Tests played in Sri Lanka from 1984, New Zealand have won four, lost six and drawn five. New Zealand are currently ranked second in Tests and Sri Lanka sixth.
Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, Angelo Perera, Oshada Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilruwan Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lakshan Sandakan, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Asitha Fernando
