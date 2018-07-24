Mathews Returns as Sri Lanka Skipper for ODIs Against South Africa

Mathews was re-appointed as Sri Lanka's limited-overs captain in January but a hamstring injury sustained during the Bangladesh tri-series meant he has only led the team in one match since his reappointment.
Danushka Gunathilaka, who has been handed a suspension by the SLC, is not included, nor Dinesh Chandimal, who’s serving a six-match ban of two Tests and four ODIs. Meanwhile Asela Gunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep, Shehan Madushanka and Wanidu Hasaranga are all excluded from the squad that featured in Bangladesh.
The ODI series begins on July 29 in Dambulla.
Sri Lanka squad: Angelo Mathews (captain), Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Janith Perera, Dhananjaya De Silva, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Thisara Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Akila Dananjaya, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lakshan Sandakan, Shehan Jayasuriya
First Published: July 24, 2018, 4:43 PM IST