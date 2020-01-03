Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 2nd Test, Newlands, Cape Town, 03 - 07 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England *

94/2 (37.2)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

MIN. 53.0 Overs Left Today
Stumps

TRANS-TASMAN TROPHY, 2019/20 3rd Test, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 03 - 07 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Australia *

283/3 (90.0)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand

Toss won by Australia (decided to bat)
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 31, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 03 January, 2020

2ND INN

Dhaka Platoon

172/4 (20.0)

Dhaka Platoon
v/s
Khulna Tigers
Khulna Tigers*

98/4 (14.2)

Khulna Tigers need 81 runs in 35 balls at 13.88 rpo
Concluded

BBL, 2019/20 Match 21, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 03 January, 2020

2ND INN

Brisbane Heat

212/3 (20.0)

Brisbane Heat
v/s
Hobart Hurricanes
Hobart Hurricanes*

181/9 (20.0)

Brisbane Heat beat Hobart Hurricanes by 31 runs

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

Match 1: OMA VS UAE

upcoming
OMA OMA
UAE UAE

Cape Town

05 Jan, 202011:00 IST

1st T20I: IND VS SL

upcoming
IND IND
SL SL

Guwahati BCS

05 Jan, 202019:00 IST

Matt Henry Was Selected Over Tim Southee For Extra Pace That He Brings: Gary Stead

After former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum questioned the team's decision to pick Matt Henry over Tim Southee for the Sydney Test against Australia, New Zealand coach Gary Stead has thrown some light on the decision, saying that Henry was picked for the extra pace that he brought to the table over Southee.

Cricketnext Staff |January 3, 2020, 5:16 PM IST
Matt Henry Was Selected Over Tim Southee For Extra Pace That He Brings: Gary Stead

After former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum questioned the team's decision to pick Matt Henry over Tim Southee for the Sydney Test against Australia, New Zealand coach Gary Stead has thrown some light on the decision, saying that Henry was picked for the extra pace that he brought to the table over Southee.

After Australia ended the day on 283/3, Stead said speaking after the day's play, "We just felt that we wanted a little bit more pace out there with what Matt Henry offers over Tim.

"And given the workload Tim's had – not just in the last two Tests, but if you put the last four together (including the two-Test series against England) it's somewhere around 200 overs in a short period of time.

"We just felt that what Matt offered might have given us a point of difference.

"Naturally he (Southee) was disappointed, but I'd expect that of any player who got that message from me."

Stead also spoke about how he briefly considered playing both Henry and Southee, which would have meant that either of WIll Somerville or Todd Astle would have been left out of the starting lineup. However, after looking at the pitch, the decision to persist with both spinners was made.

"When you looked at the wicket, it looked as though it was a wicket that had been used in the past," Stead said.

"Apparently it hasn't been, but it looked that way and two days ago when we were here for training they had put quite a bit of moisture into it and thrown grass clippings on it, which is usually a pretty good sign that it's very dry.

"So once the decision was made to play two spinners, then it was about how we managed those quick bowlers."

Meanwhile, McCullum questioned the application and attitude of the New Zealand players on the field, saying that most of them were simply not in the game.

"You talk about a lack of senior players within the side, and you talk about the impact it can have and I think today of you look at the New Zealand side – who were under immense pressure no doubt – there's been a distinct lack of body language and intensity," McCullum said during commentary with Channel Seven.

"It hasn't seemed like the same spring in the step as the side that arrived in Australia just a couple of weeks back.

Yes, there's a lot of injuries and illnesses and things haven't gone according to plan, but one thing you can control is the attitude you bring to the park, when you're desperate to play for your country.

"It's just not acceptable, from a New Zealand point of view.

"You look at Tom Latham the skipper and you've got to say of all the players out there today he's had some energy and a spring in his step.

"He's tried to rally his troops.

"He's trying to bring that positivity, that energy but there's no-one going with him.

"A few years ago when there was some good, hard, honest discussions within the cricket environment and side, one of the things that was committed to was to always bring about your best game in the field, your total and utter commitment to the cause - you leave it all out there.

"We've seen it from Neil Wagner, he's done it throughout the series but there's not enough out there for my liking and for a representation of the New Zealand cricket team.

"Sometimes in this game, you need honesty and you need tough messages and it's not always about drinking the bath water and total support.

"I'm all for confidence and giving guys pats on the back, but every now and then then you need a tough message and you need a reality check.

"Only then can you look at yourself and say 'did I put in, and could I have put in more?'.

"It just feels to me as if there's a little bit too much acceptance of the position New Zealand find themselves in.

"I just want to see them fight, to see them fight hard and all the way through."

australia vs new zealandGary Steadmatt henrynew zealandnew zealand vs australiastead

Related stories

New Zealand Fly in Glenn Phillips to Sydney as Cover for Sick Duo
Cricketnext Staff | January 2, 2020, 2:04 PM IST

New Zealand Fly in Glenn Phillips to Sydney as Cover for Sick Duo

Cricketers to Pay Tribute to Australia Firefighters, Braced for Smoke Delays
Cricketnext Staff | January 2, 2020, 9:00 AM IST

Cricketers to Pay Tribute to Australia Firefighters, Braced for Smoke Delays

No Question Over Tim Paine's Captaincy Says Australia Coach Justin Langer
Cricketnext Staff | January 1, 2020, 3:14 PM IST

No Question Over Tim Paine's Captaincy Says Australia Coach Justin Langer

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020

UAE v OMA
Cape Town

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020

SL v IND
Guwahati BCS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more