Matt Renshaw Takes Break From Cricket 'to Freshen Up'

Australia opener Matthew Renshaw has decided to take a break from cricket “to freshen up" after the latter was dropped by the Queensland Bulls for the upcoming Sheffield Shield, according to cricket.com.au.

Cricketnext Staff |February 12, 2020, 3:00 PM IST
The left-handed opener had gone 28 innings without scoring a ton.

Bennett King, Queensland Cricket’s general manager of performance, pathways and coaching, said, “As part of our usual review process of player performance, our coaching and support staff spent time with Matthew this week and they all came to the conclusion that he would benefit from some time away from cricket.

"We’re confident Matthew will benefit from a break from the game to freshen up, and look forward to working with him once he is ready to resume playing."

Once touted as a long term opener for Australia, after making his debut in 2016 against South Africa, Renshaw’s form dipped considerably, after the Test series against India in 2018.

He averaged 22 from nine Shield matches last season.

