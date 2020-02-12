Matt Renshaw Takes Break From Cricket 'to Freshen Up'
Australia opener Matthew Renshaw has decided to take a break from cricket “to freshen up" after the latter was dropped by the Queensland Bulls for the upcoming Sheffield Shield, according to cricket.com.au.
