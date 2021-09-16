Matthew Hayden Never Enjoyed my Fame, I Never Enjoyed his Personality: Shoaib Akhtar

Ahead of the T20 men’s World Cup, which is expected to commence later this year, cricket teams are gearing up to pull out the best they have. In the same direction, former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden has been roped in as the batting consultant for the Pakistan cricket team. Pakistan Cricket Board’s new chairman Ramiz Raja believes that the national men’s team could learn a lot from Hayden. Amidst this, in a recent interview, former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar shared his experience with Hayden and also approved the decision of roping in the former Australian cricketer in the mix.

Both Akhtar and Hayden were at the absolute peak of their career in the 2000s and their stellar performances were hailed by their teammates as well as cricketers across the globe. The former cricketers had a few things in common, including the fiery attitude and a knack for going after each other once in a while. Some run-ins between the two gathered a lot of limelight during Pakistan’s 2004-05 tour of Australia.

When asked about Hayden in a recent interview with PTV Sports, Akhtar jokingly said that the former never enjoyed his fame, while he never enjoyed his personality. Recalling an incident for which the former Pakistan cricketer was fined ten percent of his match fee, Akhtar said that the Test match started in Perth and Hayden got out leg-before. Rejoiced on scalping the wicket of a powerful and aggressive batsman, Akhtar gave him a send-off signal which the authorities found objectionable. As a result, the Rawalpindi Express was fined 10 percent of his match fee.

Watch the popular send-off by Akhtar -

Hayden and Akhtar were never on good terms in their prime days. However, after retirement, they started working in the cricket broadcast industry but never spoke due to the past rivalry. Later, the former Pakistan pacer invited Hayden for a dinner at his place post which there was no bad blood between the two.

Praising Hayden’s mindset, Akhtar approved the decision of bringing the former batter to Pakistan’s mix for the T20 World Cup 2021. “Ramiz bhai’s idea is that if he can inject about 30-40% of that mindset, it will be a lot better,” he added.

