Matthew Hayden Says Babar Azam is Better Than Virat Kohli in This Aspect of the Game

Pakistan’s Australian batting consultant Matthew Hayden has no doubt that Virat Kohli has so far achieved a lot more than the younger Babar Azam but the Pakistan skipper is second to none when it comes to “consistently reacting to the ball".

During an interaction with Pakistani journalists from Dubai, Hayden said comparisons between Babar and Kohli were expected because of their high batting calibre and since both were captains.

Hayden, who has worked with the Pakistan team in the T20 World Cup in UAE, however, felt that Babar was not overly flamboyant like Kohli.

“Babar and his personality is, as you see, what you get," Hayden said.

“He is very consistent. He is very stable. He is not overly flamboyant."