Matthew Renshaw's Joke Goes Wrong, Concedes Five Penalty Runs

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 10, 2018, 11:24 AM IST
Matt Renshaw. (Getty Images)

Australia batsman Matthew Renshaw’s on field joke proved costly for his side Queensland against Western Australia after they conceded five runs when he used the wicketkeeper’s gloves to catch a throw during a Sheffield Shield match at the Gabba in Brisbane.

The incident happened when keeper Jimmy Peirson while chasing the ball towards square leg had thrown his glove on to the field. Renshaw, who was in the slip cordon moved towards the stumps to collect the throw and picked up the glove and wore it. Renshaw then collected the ball with the glove and once Peirson came to his position behind the stumps, he was handed his glove back by the batsman.

According to the rule book, Rule 27.1 of the Laws of Cricket states that "a wicket-keeper is the only fielder permitted to wear gloves". The umpires were left with no choice but to slap Queensland with a five-run penalty.

"The glove dropped right next to me so I thought it'd be quite funny to put the glove on and try and take a catch with the glove on," Renshaw told cricket.com.au.

"I didn't really think of the rule at the time, I just thought it'd be quite funny. But the umpires came together and said it was five penalty runs.”

"I know that you're not supposed to do it, but I thought it was just one of those frowned upon things."

Thankfully for Renshaw, his team was en route a routine win when the incident happened.



Queensland eventually won the game by a whopping 211 runs.

Renshaw, who failed to make the cut the Ashes squad due to a loss of form in the domestic season has represented Australia in 10 Test matches so far.
First Published: March 10, 2018, 11:24 AM IST

