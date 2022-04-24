'Matured Way Beyond his Age': Kevin Pietersen Picks IND Batter Whose 'Presence of Mind is so Calm'

The campaign of Lucknow Super Giants has taken off pretty well in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Under the leadership of KL Rahul, the team has defeated the giants of the tournament in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) and is currently placed fifth on the points table with four wins.

The captain himself has been in a great nick this season. He has scored 265 runs in seven games and is among the top run-scorers of the tournament. Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has heaped massive praise on Rahul, stating that the Karnataka batter is a dynamic player who is going to bear the fruits of success in the years to come because he has matured way beyond his age. (LSG vs MI, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score)

Speaking on Star Sports pre-match show on Sunday, Pietersen said it’s never easy for a player to consistently do well for every franchise but the star India cricketer is doing it year after year.

“He’s such a dynamic player and that’s going to bear the fruit of his success for many a year. To continue scoring runs for different franchises is a damn hard (thing) to do because there’s so much pressure going into these new franchises. There’s so much pressure on you when you get bought for such big money,” Pietersen told Star Sports.

“But when you have technique as solid as his, you’ve got a mindset as good as his, and you’re calm as much as he’s calm. And you can hear that in the way he talks to us. His presence of mind is so calm. He’s matured way beyond his age. He’ll just be proud of what he does and he’ll have to continue to make sure that he focuses on his job because captaincy aside, franchise aside, his team does well when he’s scored big runs,” he added.

Rahul continued his red-hot form against the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022 match no. 37 at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. The LSG skipper smashed the 29th half-century of the tournament after being asked to bat first.

MI, on the other hand, are in search of their first this season. They have suffered 7 straight losses so far in the tournament.

