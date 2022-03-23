MAU vs CDS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Cartama 2022 match, March 23, 06:00 PM IST

MAU vs CDS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cartama 2022 match between Madrid United and Costa Del Sol: In the 11th and 12th matches of the ECS T10 Cartama 2022, Madrid United will lock horns with Costa Del Sol. The two games will be hosted at the Cartama Oval at 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm respectively on March 23, Wednesday. Madrid United and Costa Del Sol are experiencing completely different fortunes in the tournament.

Costa Del Sol have established themselves as the best team of the T10 Championship. They are atop the points table with eight points to their name.

They won their first two games against Malaga by seven and ten wickets. The team continued its domination against Granada as well. Costa Del Sol defeated Granada by nine and six wickets.

Coming to Madrid United, they are yet to score their first win in the competition. United are reeling at the second-last place with no points. The team was denied a dream start as they suffered two back-to-back losses at the hands of Madrid CC.

Ahead of the match between Madrid United and Costa Del Sol, here is everything you need to know:

MAU vs CDS Telecast

Madrid United vs Costa Del Sol game will not telecast in India

MAU vs CDS Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Cartama 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MAU vs CDS Match Details

The match will be hosted at Cartama Oval in Cartama at 06:00 PM IST on March 23, Wednesday.

MAU vs CDS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Ittfaq Ahmed

Vice-Captain - Kamil Ahmed

Suggested Playing XI for MAU vs CDS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Andrew Comb

Batters: Kenroy Nestor, Kamil Ahmed, Mohammad Ashraf

All-rounders: Sameer Nayak, Balaji Avinash Pai, Ittfaq Ahmed, Louis Bruce

Bowlers: Robiul Khan, Abdullah Farooq, Bruce Reynolds

MAU vs CDS Probable XIs:

Madrid United: Robiul Khan, Abdullah Farooq, Waqar Zafar Mirza (WK), Mohammad Ashraf, Kashif Iqbal-Sayed, Qadar Nawaz, Atif Muhammad, Mehedi Mamun, Waseem Majeed, Kamil Ahmed, Ittfaq Ahmed

Costa Del Sol: Kenroy Nestor, Sam Houghton, Andrew Comb, Louis Bruce, Balaji Avinash Pai, Maanav Nayak, Michael Kelly, Adetayo Atoloye, Sameer Nayak, Shafeer Mohammad, Bruce Reynolds

