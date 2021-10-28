MAU vs INT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ECS L'Alfas del Pi T10, Madrid United vs Intellectuals CC, October 28, 12:30 PM IST

MAU vs INT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS L’Alfas del Pi T10 match between Madrid United and Intellectuals CC: Madrid United (MAU) will cross swords with Intellectuals CC (INT) in match number five of the ECS L’Alfas del Pi T10 2021 at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club in Alicante on Thursday. The match will commence at 12:30 PM IST.

Despite enduring an embarrassing defeat in their opening game against Sporting Alvas, Intellectuals CC bounced back strongly to win next two matches. They won the reverse fixture against Sporting Alvas, followed by a five-wicket win over Madrid United. The team has four points to their name from three matches so far and currently occupy the top spot in the ECS L’Alfas del Pi T10 points table.

On the other hand, winners of the ECS Alicante 2020, Madrid United lost to Intellectuals CC by five wickets in their opening encounter of the ongoing tournament. They too made a solid comeback by winning the next game against Sporting Alvas via Golden Ball rule, after the match was tied. The team is currently at the bottom of the standings with two points to their name thus far.

The familiar foes will look to grab all points in this fixture and continue their winning momentum in the competition.

Both sides will clash in a reverse fixture at the same venue at 06:30 PM IST.

Ahead of the match between Madrid United and Intellectuals CC; here is everything you need to know:

MAU vs INT Telecast

The Madrid United vs Intellectuals CC game will not be telecast in India.

MAU vs INT Live Streaming

The match between Madrid United and Intellectuals CC will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MAU vs INT Match Details

Madrid United will face Intellectuals CC at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club in Alicante at 12:30 pm IST on Thursday, October 28. Both sides will clash in a reverse fixture at 6:30 PM IST at the same venue.

MAU vs INT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohammad Touseef-Arshad

Vice-captain: Furqan Zameer

Suggested Playing XI for MAU vs INT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Kamil Ahmed

Batters: Furqan Zameer, Kashif Iqbal-Sayed, Umair Akram

Allrounders: Nadeem Muhammad, Rahat Abbas, Waqar Mirza, Mohammad Touseef-Arshad

Bowlers: Robiul Khan, Shazzad Hossain, Ibtisam Ahmad

MAU vs INT Probable XIs

Madrid United: Robiul Khan, Ittefaq Ahmad, Kashif Iqbal-Sayed, Waqar Mirza, Touseef Arshad, Abul Kalam Azad, Kamil Ahmed, Hamid Abdul, Jahidul Islam, Rashid Abbasi, Shazzad Hossain

Intellectuals CC: Ibtisam Ahmad, Furqan Muhammad Zameer, Husnain Akram, Hassan Askari, Nadeem Muhammad, Umair Akram, Shakeel Sultan, Javed Iqbal, Rahat Abbas, Muhammad Kaleem, Faisal Rehman

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here