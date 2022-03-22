MAU vs MAD Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Cartama 2022 match, March 22, 02:00 PM IST

MAU vs MAD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cartama 2022 match between Madrid United and Madrid CC: In the fifth and sixth matches of the ECS T10 Cartama 2022, Madrid United will lock horns with Madrid CC. The two games will be hosted at the Cartama Oval at 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm respectively.

Madrid CC failed to make a good start as they lost to Granada by five runs. The batters looked out of form as they could collect only 99 runs in their ten overs. Madrid made a comeback in the very next game as they hammered the same opposition by eight wickets. With two points, the team is second in the points table.

Coming to Madrid United, they have a well-balanced squad. The team will hope for good performances from players like Qadar Nawaz, Robiul Khan, and Ashraf Muhammad. United will be at a disadvantage as they will be playing their first game on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Madrid United and Madrid CC; here is everything you need to know:

MAU vs MAD Telecast

Madrid United vs Madrid CC game will not telecast in India

MAU vs MAD Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Cartama 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MAU vs MAD Match Details

The match will be hosted at Cartama Oval in Cartama at 02:00 PM IST on March 22, Tuesday.

MAU vs MAD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Jon Woodward

Vice-Captain - Ittfaq Ahmed

Suggested Playing XI for MAU vs MAD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Abdul Hakeem, Waqar Zafar Mirza

Batters: Mohammad Ashraf, Jon Woodward, Marcus Harvey, Kashif Iqbal-Sayed

All-rounders: Raheel Shafique, Ittfaq Ahmed

Bowlers: Robiul Khan, Abdullah Farooq, James Bentley

MAU vs MAD Probable XIs:

Madrid United: Kashif Iqbal-Sayed, Waqar Zafar Mirza, Mohammad Ashraf, Waseem Majeed, Manan Malik, Robiul Khan, Abdullah Farooq, Atif Muhammad, Mehedi Mamun, Ittfaq Ahmed, Qadar Nawaz

Madrid CC: Victor Medina, Galileo Finlayson Ble, Abdul Hakeem, David Stirton, David Lea, Daniel Walker, James Bentley, Marcus Harvey, Jon Woodward, Lewis Clark, Raheel Shafique

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here