Mavuta & Raza Help Zimbabwe Stun Bangladesh in First Test

Chasing a stiff target of 321 in the fourth innings, the Bangladesh batsmen never got going, and were dismissed for a paltry 169 on the fourth day. Debutant leg-spinner Brandon Mavuta was the wrecker-in-chief with four wickets in the innings and got able support from fellow off-spinner Sikandar Raza who returned with figures of 3/41 in the innings.
After their opening stand took them to 56, the loss of Liton Das for 23 to Raza, opened the floodgates and the rest of the batting order came down crumbling. His partner Imrul Kayes (43) was the top-scorer of the innings, but his defiance was ended when he was castled by a Raza delivery. From that point, there was no looking back for Zimbabwe as they bowled with discipline and skill to complete the job.
It was a particularly disappointing loss for Bangladesh as they were bowled out for 143 in the first innings and none of their batsmen managed to score a fifty in the entire match.
In fact, Zimbabwe produced an assured effort throughout the game after winning the toss and electing to bat first. Skipper Hamilton Masakadza started off with skillful 55, followed by an 88 from seasoned campaigner Sean Williams. There was support from Peter Moor too, who stayed unbeaten on 63, to take them to 282 in the first innings. Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam claimed six wickets in the innings for the home team.
However, it was Zimbabwe’s bowlers that did the real damage. Tendai Chatara and Raza combined to pick three wickets each, allowing Zimbabwe to take a lead of 139, laying the foundations of Zimabawe’s win.
In the second innings, there were small, yet important contributions from almost every Zimbabwe batsman. Masakadza led the way again, scoring a gritty 48 from 104 balls that took them to 181 runs and an overall lead of 320, that proved to be more than adequate in the end.
The second Test starts on November 11 at Dhaka where Zimbabwe will have the opportunity to clinch a series win against a vulnerable home team.
First Published: November 6, 2018, 2:20 PM IST