MAW vs UDK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Bengal Inter District T20 2021 match, December 01, 12:45 PM IST

MAW vs UDK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal Inter District T20 2021 match between Manbhum Warriors and Uttar Dinajpur Kulik Bird:

The second Group B encounter of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021 will be played between Manbhum Warriors and Uttar Dinajpur Kulik Bird at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, West Bengal at 12:45 PM IST on December 01, Wednesday. Manbhum Warriors, Gour Badsha Malda, and Nadia Super Dazzlers are the other three teams who form part of Group B.

Notably, both Manbhum Warriors and Uttar Dinajpur Kulik Bird will be playing their first match of the T10 Championship on Wednesday. Both the teams have strong squads and they have the talent and resources that can help them win the tournament. Rana Adhikary, Bishnu Bouri, and Amjad Khan are expected to lead the attack for Manbhum Warriors while the star players of Uttar Dinajpur Kulik Bird include Debasish Saha and Ridam Sarkar.

Ahead of the match between Manbhum Warriors and Uttar Dinajpur Kulik Bird; here is everything you need to know:

MAW vs UDK Telecast

There will be no telecast of the MAW vs UDK match in India.

MAW vs UDK Live Streaming

The Manbhum Warriors vs Uttar Dinajpur Kulik Bird game will be streamed live on Fancode app and website.

MAW vs UDK Match Details

The Manbhum Warriors vs Uttar Dinajpur Kulik Bird contest will be played at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, West Bengal at 12:45 PM IST on December 01, Wednesday.

MAW vs UDK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Bishnu Bouri

Vice-Captain- Rana Adhikary

Suggested Playing XI for MAW vs UDK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Bikash Kumar Das, Debasish Saha

Batters: Rana Adhikary, Amjad Khan, Ridam Sarkar

All-rounders: Bishnu Bouri, Arnab Mondal, Ankit Kumar Shaw

Bowlers: Narayan Rana, Bikram Gorain, SK Saddam Hussain

MAW vs UDK Probable XIs:

Manbhum Warriors: Aniruddha Adhikary, Ankit Kumar Shaw, Bikash Kumar Das, Rana Adhikary, Amjad Khan, Mustafa Ansar, Sourav Dey, Bishnu Bouri, Asraful Ansary, Bikram Gorain, SK Saddam Hussain

Uttar Dinajpur Kulik Bird: Arnab Mondal, Debasish Saha, Aniket Jha, Ridam Sarkar, Pintu Adhikary, Bibek Das, Nabhnil Saha, Narayan Rana, Sandip Baishnab, Satu Chowdhury, Rana Ch. Das

