Maxwell Has the Talent to Match Virat Kohli: Langer

Kohli is currently seen as the batsman who sets the standard, especially in limited overs cricket where he averages 59.57. While Maxwell doesn’t have the numbers, he has started to put in a lot more consistent performances. He scored 71 and 98 against Pakistan in the third and fourth ODIs to help his side recover from tough positions.
Maxwell also played a key role in Australia’s T20I triumph over India recently.
"At the moment, in 99 games, Maxi averages 32 or 33. He can be Virat Kohli. He has got the talent to do that. The way he played [during] that T20 hundred in India, the way he played both T20s - we know he's a great T20 player," Langer said ahead of Australia's fifth ODI against Pakistan.
"His next challenge is to become a great ODI player, and then potentially a Test player. So there's huge upside for him, and while he keeps practicing with the purpose he's got and winning games of cricket like he is, it's great to have him."
Langer praised Maxwell’s work ethic, saying he works extremely hard in training and brings a good spirit to the side.
"He is practising with real purpose and he's getting the rewards for that, so it's great to see. He's such an important part of the team. He brings energy to everything he does, whether it's fielding, running between the wickets, or strike-rate - he just brings such great energy," said Langer.
First Published: March 31, 2019, 12:31 PM IST