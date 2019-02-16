Maxwell Recalls Ponting’s Impact on Record T20 Win at Auckland

Loading...
Glenn Maxwell, who was part of the team and scored a quick-fire 31, recalled how a few simple words from Ricky Ponting – then assistant to Darren Lehmann – lifted the mood in the dressing room.
"It was matter-of-fact - 'we're going to chase these runs down, comfortably – not just reach the target, we're going to chase these runs down with an over to spare'," Maxwell told cricket.com.au.
"Our players heard that and went 'all right, no worries', and then we looked around at D'Arcy Short, David Warner, Chris Lynn, myself and Aaron Finch – we looked at that top five and went 'there's not many better top fives in the world, so let's go out and do this'.
"That's the sort of confidence that he gave us as a team. Not only by the words he said but through the conviction with which he said them.
"The confidence that he gave the group when he walked into the change room was undoubted, and just something different."
Maxwell believes Ponting – who will be a part of Justin Langer’s coaching team for the upcoming ICC World Cup – can help batsmen both with their technique as well as any mental blocks they may face.
"He makes you feel like you can walk on water sometimes" Maxwell had said on Monday.
"He's a good person for the batters to talk different tactics with because he can read someone's technique really well.
"And he's an unbelievable coach in the way that he coaches technique and the basics of the game.
"He can spend five minutes with you and work out any flaws and strengths that can slightly help, without changing your game too much.
"He can even change your mindset with just a conversation because of his amazing ability.
"He's someone I've grown very fond of, not just because of the way that I idolised him as a kid but because of the way that I've seen him go about his coaching and been able to see his impact first-hand."
There has been much talk recently about Maxwell batting higher up the order. The all-rounder admits he’d like that, but understands the rationale behind playing others in that role ahead of him.
"It is limited-overs cricket, and we need our best limited-overs players facing the most amount of balls possible for their impact on the game."
"I suppose the coaches and the selectors have worked out that my best position is to be lower down to have an impact on the game, and that's fine. It's up to them.
"I've always harboured thoughts of being higher up in the order, but I probably haven't made enough of the opportunities I've been given in practice games and in other games to be higher up in the order.
"So whatever role I'm given in this Australian team, I'll take it and try and do as well as I can."
First Published: February 16, 2019, 1:45 PM IST