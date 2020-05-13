May 13, 2003: When West Indies Chased a Record 418
On this day 17 years ago, West Indies went on to create history as they registered the highest successful run chase in Test matches. After being three down in the series, the men from the Caribbean islands staged a phenomenal comeback in the final test match in Antigua.
