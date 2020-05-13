Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

May 13, 2003: When West Indies Chased a Record 418

On this day 17 years ago, West Indies went on to create history as they registered the highest successful run chase in Test matches. After being three down in the series, the men from the Caribbean islands staged a phenomenal comeback in the final test match in Antigua.

Cricketnext Staff |May 13, 2020, 8:00 AM IST
May 13, 2003: When West Indies Chased a Record 418

On this day 17 years ago, West Indies went on to create history as they registered the highest successful run chase in Test matches. After being three down in the series, the men from the Caribbean islands staged a phenomenal comeback in the final test match in Antigua.

Chasing 418 runs for victory, the hosts were reduced to 74/3. Skipper Brian Lara departed after scoring a half century with the score being 164.

The duo of Ramnaresh Sarwan and Shivnarine Chanderpaul went on to record magnificent tons as they paved the way for a possible victory.

However, once both got out, the momentum was back again with the Australians.

With 46 runs still required and three wickets in hand, Omari Banks and Vasbert Drakes managed to keep their nerves in an intense run chase.

Both combined for an unbeaten partnership as they guided the West Indies to a remarkable victory.

While Australia won the series 3-1, the fact that they managed to chase 418 against a formidable Australian bowling lineup consisting of Brett Lee, Glenn McGrath and Jason Gillespie will forever stay in their memories.

It remains the highest successful run chase till date.

From The Archivesramnaresh sarwanshivnarine chanderpual

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more