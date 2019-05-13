May 13, 2003: When West Indies Chased A Record 418

Loading...
Chasing 418 runs for victory, the hosts were reduced to 74/3. Skipper Brian Lara departed after scoring a half century with the score being 164.
The duo of Ramnaresh Sarwan and Shivnarine Chanderpaul went on to record magnificent tons as they paved the way for a possible victory.
However, once both got out, the momentum was back again with the Australians.
With 46 runs still required and three wickets in hand, Omari Banks and Vasbert Drakes managed to keep their nerves in an intense run chase.
Both combined for an unbeaten partnership as they guided the West Indies to a remarkable victory.
While Australia won the series 3-1, the fact that they managed to chase 418 against a formidable Australian bowling lineup consisting of Brett Lee, Glenn McGrath and Jason Gillespie will forever stay in their memories.
It remains the highest successful run chase till date.
First Published: May 13, 2019, 12:24 PM IST