May 17, 1997: Jayasuriya Blasts India with Unbeaten 151 in Mumbai

Sanath Jayasuriya took a liking for Indian bowlers early on in his career as scored seven tons against the opposition.

Cricketnext Staff |May 17, 2020, 9:09 AM IST
May 17, 1997: Jayasuriya Blasts India with Unbeaten 151 in Mumbai

Sanath Jayasuriya took a liking for Indian bowlers early on in his career as scored seven tons against the opposition.

The swashbuckling left-hand opener had a knack of destroying teams at the top of the order and that's what he did 23 years back in a Pepsi Independence Cup at Mumbai.

All Sri Lanka needed to chase was 226, and did so in style in just 40.5 overs, largely due to the efforts of Jayasuriya, who smashed an unbeaten 151 off 120 balls, including 17 fours and four sixes.

The rest of the Lankan team managed to score only 65 runs from 127 balls.

As far as Indian batting is concerned, the top score came from Ajay Jadeja, who made 72 from 102 balls. Robin Singh chipped in with 51 from 52 balls.

This was also Sri Lanka's highest individual score then, until Jayasuriya broke his own record and went on to smash 189 against India in 2000.

