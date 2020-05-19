May 19, 1999 | India Need 7 Runs from 11 Balls, And Then...

Indian cricket fans are unlikely to forget May 19, 1999. India needed 7 runs from 11 balls with three wickets in hand against Zimbabwe in the ICC World Cup match at Leicester.
They seemed on course to get to the 253-run target, when Henry Olonga did his thing, picking up the remaining three wickets in five balls to complete a massive upset.
The Zimbabwe pacer first had the well set Robin Singh, caught at covers for 35 in the second ball of the 45th over (India's chase was reduced to 46 overs), to send jitters through the Indian camp. A couple of balls later, he broke through Javagal Srinath's slog to hit the stumps. The very next ball, he had Venkatesh Prasad lbw to complete a famous victory for Zimbabwe.
Notably, India did not have the services of ace batsman Sachin Tendulkar for the match. Tendulkar had traveled back to India due to the death of his father.
India elected to field and conceded 252 for 9, with Andy Flower making an unbeaten 68. His brother Grant Flower made a useful 45 as well.
Incredibly, India conceded as many as 51 extras in the match: 14 leg-byes, 16 no-balls and 21 wides. It is the second highest in terms of runs conceded as extras in an ODI innings.
India's chase was set up by Sadagoppan Ramesh (55) and Ajay Jadeja (43) but the top order batsmen - Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Mohammad Azharuddin - couldn't contribute much. Tendulkar's absence hurt as well, as India lost by 3 runs.
