Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

May 19, 1999 | India Need 7 Runs from 11 Balls, And Then...

Indian cricket fans are unlikely to forget May 19, 1999.

Cricketnext Staff |May 19, 2020, 11:26 AM IST
May 19, 1999 | India Need 7 Runs from 11 Balls, And Then...

Indian cricket fans are unlikely to forget May 19, 1999. India needed 7 runs from 11 balls with three wickets in hand against Zimbabwe in the ICC World Cup match at Leicester.

They seemed on course to get to the 253-run target, when Henry Olonga did his thing, picking up the remaining three wickets in five balls to complete a massive upset.

The Zimbabwe pacer first had the well set Robin Singh, caught at covers for 35 in the second ball of the 45th over (India's chase was reduced to 46 overs), to send jitters through the Indian camp. A couple of balls later, he broke through Javagal Srinath's slog to hit the stumps. The very next ball, he had Venkatesh Prasad lbw to complete a famous victory for Zimbabwe.

Notably, India did not have the services of ace batsman Sachin Tendulkar for the match. Tendulkar had traveled back to India due to the death of his father.

India elected to field and conceded 252 for 9, with Andy Flower making an unbeaten 68. His brother Grant Flower made a useful 45 as well.

Incredibly, India conceded as many as 51 extras in the match: 14 leg-byes, 16 no-balls and 21 wides. It is the second highest in terms of runs conceded as extras in an ODI innings.

India's chase was set up by Sadagoppan Ramesh (55) and Ajay Jadeja (43) but the top order batsmen - Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Mohammad Azharuddin - couldn't contribute much. Tendulkar's absence hurt as well, as India lost by 3 runs.

From The Archiveshenry olongajavagal srinathOn this dayRobin Singhsachin tendulkarVenkatesh Prasad

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more