May 20, 2006: West Indies Pip India in Last-ball Thriller

On this day 14 years ago, West Indies beat India by one run in a low-scoring ODI match at Kingston, Jamaica thanks to a superb last over from Dwayne Bravo.
It was a match that constantly swung back and forth. Winning the toss, India captain Rahul Dravid - who was looking for his 18th straight ODI win while chasing - decided to put the home team in to bat first.
India got two early breakthroughs with openers Chris Gayle (0) and Runako Morton (1) being dismissed by the third over. Skipper Brian Lara and Ramnaresh Sarwan rebuilt the innings but the former had to depart in the 11th over.
The Indian bowlers continued to chip away nicely but Sarwan made an unbeaten 98 that helped the home team score 198-9 in their 50 overs.
In response, India's top three all managed to make decent starts but couldn't build on them. Yuvraj Singh stuck around right till the end but he kept losing partners.
With three wickets in hand, India needed 64 to win. A 43-run partnership between Ramesh Powar and Yuvraj took India within touching distance but Powar and Harbhajan Singh departed in quick succession.
With 11 needed off the last over, Yuvraj hit two fours after a Munaf Patel single to bring the equation down to 2 runs needed off 3 balls.
Bravo followed this up with two dot balls before a clever slow ball saw him rattle Yuvraj's stumps on the final delivery and give the home side the narrowest of wins.
The home side were down 1-0 in the five-match ODI series but went on to win the next 3 games to register a resounding 4-1 series win over India.
