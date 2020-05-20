Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

May 20, 2006: West Indies Pip India in Last-ball Thriller

On this day 14 years ago, West Indies beat India by one run in a low-scoring ODI match at Kingston, Jamaica thanks to a superb last over from Dwayne Bravo.

Cricketnext Staff |May 20, 2020, 1:59 PM IST
May 20, 2006: West Indies Pip India in Last-ball Thriller

On this day 14 years ago, West Indies beat India by one run in a low-scoring ODI match at Kingston, Jamaica thanks to a superb last over from Dwayne Bravo.

It was a match that constantly swung back and forth. Winning the toss, India captain Rahul Dravid - who was looking for his 18th straight ODI win while chasing - decided to put the home team in to bat first.

India got two early breakthroughs with openers Chris Gayle (0) and Runako Morton (1) being dismissed by the third over. Skipper Brian Lara and Ramnaresh Sarwan rebuilt the innings but the former had to depart in the 11th over.

The Indian bowlers continued to chip away nicely but Sarwan made an unbeaten 98 that helped the home team score 198-9 in their 50 overs.

In response, India's top three all managed to make decent starts but couldn't build on them. Yuvraj Singh stuck around right till the end but he kept losing partners.

With three wickets in hand, India needed 64 to win. A 43-run partnership between Ramesh Powar and Yuvraj took India within touching distance but Powar and Harbhajan Singh departed in quick succession.

With 11 needed off the last over, Yuvraj hit two fours after a Munaf Patel single to bring the equation down to 2 runs needed off 3 balls.

Bravo followed this up with two dot balls before a clever slow ball saw him rattle Yuvraj's stumps on the final delivery and give the home side the narrowest of wins.

The home side were down 1-0 in the five-match ODI series but went on to win the next 3 games to register a resounding 4-1 series win over India.

Dwayne BravoFrom The ArchivesIndian cricket teamWest Indiesyuvraj singh

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more