May 25, 2007 | Karthik, Jaffer, Dravid and Tendulkar Create Unique World Record

Dinesh Karthik 129
Wasim Jaffer 138
Rahul Dravid 129
Sachin Tendulkar 122
On this day (May 25) in 2007, India began the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka and went on to produce a unique record - the first instance of the top four batsmen all scoring centuries in Test cricket.
Interestingly, it was Bangladesh who opted to field first upon winning the toss. They would rue that decision as India's top four piled on the runs one after the other. India scored 610 for 3 declared, and Bangladesh went on to lose by an innings and 239 runs after following on.
India nearly broke the record for the then highest opening stand too, the 413 set by Pankaj Roy and Vinoo Mankad. The first wicket fell with India on 408, but interestingly, it wasn't just the openers who took India that far.
After taking India to 175 without loss, Karthik retired hurt due to cramps. With the score on 281, Jaffer too left the field with cramps.
Tendulkar and Dravid piled on the agony for Bangladesh before Dravid fell for 129. Karthik returned to his maiden and only Test century while Jaffer remained retired ill.
India finally declared after going past 600, with MS Dhoni making a quick 51 as well. Bangladesh's bowlers toiled hard for 153 overs.
Zaheer Khan picked up seven wickets in the Test, including a five-fer in the first innings, to complete the formalities for India.
Only in December 2019 did a team manage an encore of India's feat. Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali and Babar Azam all got centuries for Pakistan in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi, only the second instance of each of the top four batters scoring tons. This feat was unique as it was the first such instance in a second innings.
