May 28, 2011 | CSK Beat RCB in One-sided Affair to Lift Second Straight IPL Title

On this day 9 years ago, CSK thrashed RCB in the IPL 2011 final by 58 runs to lift the trophy for the second time in two years.

Cricketnext Staff |May 28, 2020, 3:46 PM IST
May 28, 2011 | CSK Beat RCB in One-sided Affair to Lift Second Straight IPL Title

On this day 9 years ago, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2011 final by 58 runs to lift the trophy for the second time in two years.

With the final being played in Chennai, CSK had a home advantage and they made it count. Batting first after MS Dhoni won the toss, they put up a massive total of 205-5.

A huge chunk of those runs were scored by openers Michael Hussey (63) and Murali Vijay (95). Their partnership lasted 14.5 overs and saw them add 159 runs to the total.

Dhoni (22) added some valuable runs at the end and RCB had a daunting task ahead if they were to win their maiden IPL title.

Chris Gayle had been in fine form for RCB throughout the tournament but his dismissal by R Ashwin in the first over itself put them on the back foot.

To make matters worse, neither Virat Kohli (35) nor AB de Villiers (18) managed to put up a big knock, with Saurabh Tiwary’s 42 being the highest score in the second innings.

RCB lost wickets in regular intervals and finished their 20 overs having managed a total of just 147-8.

On what was a slow pitch, CSK’s spinners shone. Ashwin was the pick of the lot and ended with figures of 3-16 and he was well supported by Shadab Jakati (2-21) and Suresh Raina (1-39).

Till date, CSK remain the team with the second-most IPL trophies in history (3). Mumbai Indians (4) hold the record for most IPL finals won.

