Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

May 30, 2019 | England Kickstart Successful World Cup Campaign

England kickstarted their successful World Cup 2019 campaign with a convincing 104-run win over South Africa

Cricketnext Staff |May 30, 2020, 12:02 PM IST
May 30, 2019 | England Kickstart Successful World Cup Campaign

On this day (May 30) last year, England kickstarted their successful World Cup 2019 campaign with a convincing 104-run win over South Africa at The Oval.

South Africa opted to bowl and kept England to 311 for 8 - a fairly gettable target given England are known for massive scores especially at home. Jason Roy (54), Joe Root (51), Eoin Morgan (57) and Ben Stokes (89) made half-centuries to power England past 300.

South Africa in fact started on the perfect note, as Imran Tahir, who interestingly took the first over, dismissed Jonny Bairstow for a duck in the second ball of the game.

South Africa's chase was powered by Quinton de Kock, who made 68 at the top. However, they kept losing wickets at the other end as none other than Rassie van der Dussen (50) stood up.

South Africa were 129 for 2 when de Kock's exit hurt them, and they never recovered. Jofra Archer also announced his arrival with three wickets in his first World Cup game, apart from hitting Hashim Amla in the head with a bouncer and forcing him off the field temporarily. Amla suffered concussion and missed the next game as well.

South Africa eventually folded for 207 in 39.5 overs. The game also saw Ben Stokes taking an absolute beauty of a one-handed catch at deep mid-wicket to dismiss Andile Phehlukwayo.

It set the tone for the rest of the campaign for both sides. England went on to win their first ever tournament, beating New Zealand in a thrilling and dramatic final at Lord's. South Africa, meanwhile, could not get past the league stage as they managed only three wins from nine games.

Ben StokesEngland cricketeoin morganFrom The ArchivesImran Tahirjason royJoe RootOn this dayQuinton de Kockworld cup 2019

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more