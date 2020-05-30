May 30, 2019 | England Kickstart Successful World Cup Campaign

On this day (May 30) last year, England kickstarted their successful World Cup 2019 campaign with a convincing 104-run win over South Africa at The Oval.
South Africa opted to bowl and kept England to 311 for 8 - a fairly gettable target given England are known for massive scores especially at home. Jason Roy (54), Joe Root (51), Eoin Morgan (57) and Ben Stokes (89) made half-centuries to power England past 300.
South Africa in fact started on the perfect note, as Imran Tahir, who interestingly took the first over, dismissed Jonny Bairstow for a duck in the second ball of the game.
South Africa's chase was powered by Quinton de Kock, who made 68 at the top. However, they kept losing wickets at the other end as none other than Rassie van der Dussen (50) stood up.
South Africa were 129 for 2 when de Kock's exit hurt them, and they never recovered. Jofra Archer also announced his arrival with three wickets in his first World Cup game, apart from hitting Hashim Amla in the head with a bouncer and forcing him off the field temporarily. Amla suffered concussion and missed the next game as well.
One year since this happened!What a screamer from @benstokes38!!#BenStokes #WorldCupofChambers #Throwback #OnThisDay #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/0baoxQcDSx— CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) May 30, 2020
South Africa eventually folded for 207 in 39.5 overs. The game also saw Ben Stokes taking an absolute beauty of a one-handed catch at deep mid-wicket to dismiss Andile Phehlukwayo.
It set the tone for the rest of the campaign for both sides. England went on to win their first ever tournament, beating New Zealand in a thrilling and dramatic final at Lord's. South Africa, meanwhile, could not get past the league stage as they managed only three wins from nine games.
May 30, 2019
England kickstarted their successful World Cup 2019 campaign with a convincing 104-run win over South Africa
