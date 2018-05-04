May 4, 1990: Akram Hat-trick Seals Deal for Pakistan

The Imran Khan-led Pakistan defeated Australia by 36 runs in the final at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium.
Akram bowled Merv Hughes (9), Carl Rackemann (0) and then sent Terry Alderman (0) packing to complete his hat-trick.
Akram is the only man to have taken two hat-tricks in Tests and one-day internationals.
Winning the toss, Pakistan posted 266 for 7 with Akram scoring an unbeaten 49 off 50 balls.
In reply, Akram and Mushtaq Ahmed claimed three wickets apiece to restrict a Allan Border-led Australia to 230.
For the all-round show, Akram was adjudged man of the match.
First Published: May 4, 2018, 1:27 PM IST