May 4, 1990: Akram's Hat-trick Steers Pakistan To Austral-Asia Cup win

The Imran Khan-led Pakistan defeated Australia by 36 runs in the final at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium.
Akram bowled Merv Hughes (9), Carl Rackemann (0) and then sent Terry Alderman (0) packing to complete his hat-trick.
Akram is the only bowler to have taken two hat-tricks in Tests and one-day internationals.
Batting first after winning the toss, Pakistan posted 266 for 7 with Akram scoring an unbeaten 49 runs off 50 balls.
In reply, Akram and Mushtaq Ahmed claimed three wickets apiece to restrict an Allan Border-led Australia to 230.
For the all-around show, Akram was rightly adjudged the Man of the Match.
First Published: May 4, 2019, 11:38 AM IST