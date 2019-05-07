Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
May 7, 1930: When Duleepsinhji Created History With A Triple Ton

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 7, 2019, 1:18 AM IST
File image of former England cricketer Duleepsinhji . (Getty Images)

'Prince' Duleepsinhji was regarded as one of the most gifted batsmen ever to grace the game of the cricket. Because of his ill-health, Duleepsinhji could only represent England in 12 Tests, in which he scored 995 runs at a splendid average of 58.5. He also slammed 3 centuries and 5 half-centuries during his eight-year-long career with the England national team.

However, it was his heroics during a County match between Sussex and Northants in 1930 that helped him enter the cricket history books.

In their first innings, Sussex blasted 521 runs in 126 overs on the first day of the 3-day Test itself. And this was made possible only because of Duleepsinhji, who slammed a triple ton in just five hours on the opening day of the Test match.

It was Duleepsinhji's highest first-class score and the best part about his record score was that his 333 runs were 21 more than what Northants managed in their two innings of the match.

Only three batsmen have scored more runs in a day in first-class cricket with Brian Lara leading the way with the last 390 of his famous 501 not out for Warwickshire in 1994.
brian laracounty cricketDuleepsinhjiFrom The ArchivesMaharaja Duleep Singhsussex
