Mayank Agarwal posts all smiles photo clicked by wife Ashita Sood

Indian batsman Mayank Agarwal has shared a picture of himself on Instagram. In the happy photo, he is smiling wide as he is walking in a cozy cafe. The snap has been clicked by his wife Ashita Sood. In the picture, he is clad in a black round neck t-shirt which he has teamed up with a pair of brown trousers. For finishing the look he has worn a black jacket over it. His white shoes are breaking the monotony of his entire look.

The post has garnered much love from his fans and has got over 85 thousand likes. The comments section is filled with his insta fam lauding his style statement. Ashita too has dropped in a bunch of maroon hearts as her comment.

Previously, Mayank had shared the Indian squad photo for the World Test Championship. In the picture the Indian team is seated in the white jersey along with coach Ravi Shastri and other officials of the team. The World Test Championship squad of India includes skipper Virat Kohli, youngsters Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj along with Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha. The strong bowlers of the squad are Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and Ishant Sharma. Other players include Chesteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, and Hanuma Vihari.

Previously he had also shared a carousel of pictures in which he could be spotted preparing for the match against New Zealand. In the series of photos the cricket could be spotted polishing his batting skills while in one picture he flaunted his goofy side. In the first snap he is wearing the test jersey while in the second snap he is seen honing his batting skills during net practice. From the post it appears that he is quite confident about his prep work and is set to give a power packed performance in the matches scheduled against New Zealand.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here