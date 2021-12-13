Mayank Agarwal Seeks Grandmother’s Blessing Before Leaving for South Africa

After conquering the World Test Champions New Zealand on home soil in the just concluded Test series, India will be touring South Africa for a bilateral series. The tour will consist of three Tests and as many ODIs starting December 26, 2021.

Meanwhile, Mayank Agarwal, who was included in the Test Squad for the Proteas tour left his home in Mumbai after seeking blessings from his grandmother. The opener shared an emotional photo post on Instagram that shows his grandmother performing a ritualistic Tika Aarti before he joined his teammates in the bio-bubble ahead of the tour. It must be noted that Team India players and support staff will first come together in Mumbai, stay in the bio bubble and then proceed to leave for South Africa from Mumbai on December 16.

“No tour starts without this. Grandmother’s teeka and blessings before every competition,” Agarwal wrote in the caption. “It’s been so for as long as I can recall. Their blessings are the foundation on which I build myself,” he added.

See it here:

Agarwal scored a splendid century (150) against New Zealand in the second and deciding Test in Mumbai. The 30-year-old stamped his authority to lead India’s batting at the Wankhede Stadium, which helped the hosts wrap up their biggest win in terms of runs - 372 - and also regain the No. 1 spot in the ICC Test rankings. The result sealed the series 1-0 for the home team and Agarwal was adjudged as the player of the match for his heroics with the bat.

Agarwal’s feat also makes him the first India opener in over a decade to score a hundred against New Zealand at home. He also held fort for Team India despite early setbacks in the form of opener Shubman Gill (44), Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and Virat Kohli (0) departing in quick succession. He went on to forge two more fifty partnerships – with Shreyas Iyer (18) and Wriddhiman Saha (27) in that match.

Virat Kohli Kohli will lead the team in this tour, while the newly-appointed white-ball captain Rohit Sharma has been named his deputy. Sharma replaces Ajinkya Rahane as the new vice-captain of India in the longest format of the game.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here