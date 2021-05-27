- 2nd ODI - 25 May, 2021Match Ended246/10(48.1) RR 5.11
Mayank Agarwal Shares Photo in New Training Kit - Check it Out
Apart from Mayank, the Indian squad also includes players like Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 27, 2021, 10:23 PM IST
Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal’s excitement ahead of the United Kingdom tour is not hidden. He took to Instagram stories to share a happy picture of himself in India’s new training kit. On his t-shirt, one can spot the name of sponsors along with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) logo. He has written, “preparations are going strong and excitement is building up,”as caption to his photo. To complete his look, the cricketer has worn a sporty watch. The picture which has Mayank beaming with joy has been clicked outdoors.
Click here
The Indian men’s cricket team are going to head to Southampton on June 2. On reaching, they will be quarantined for a period of 10 days during which they are permitted to train and practice in a bio-secure environment. The team will be playing the World Test Championship final against New Zealand from June 18 onwards. The match will be played at the Ageas Bowl. Following this, the Virat Kohli-led team will play a five Test match series against England. The series will start from August 4 at Trent Bridge.
Apart from Mayank, the Indian squad also includes players like Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Wriddhiman Saha and Prasidh Krishna who had tested positive for coronavirus have also recovered and have joined the bio bubble in Mumbai. KL Rahul, who had a surgery for acute appendicitis, too has joined the team. All cricketers who are going to Southampton are under hard quarantine in Mumbai. The squad also includes four stand-by players –Krishna, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Avesh Khanand Arzan Nagwaswalla.
Here is a look at the Indian squad that will be heading to Southampton: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), KS Bharat.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
